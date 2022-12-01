Olathe School Board to vote on vape detectors in middle school restrooms

OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - The Olathe School Board is set to discuss whether to install vape detectors in middle school restrooms Thursday night at its regular meeting.

The school district already has the vape sensors in its high schools. Now staffers say they are seeing an increased prevalence of vape usage at the district’s middle schools.

Installing the new vape sensors would cost over $8,000 per school, bringing the total to just over $82,000, according to financial documents contained within the Board proposal. They would be placed in the school’s restrooms over winter break.

The company creating the vape detectors---American Digital Security---says the sensors work by detecting substances from vape and smoke to even chemical spills and gunshots. Any of those trigger an alarm and send an alert to administrators or staff members.

The Olathe School District Board of Education’s regular meeting is set for 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the Education Center at 14160 Black Bob Road, Olathe, KS.

