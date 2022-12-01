Aging & Style
Kansas City man convicted of domestic assault, multiple felonies

Michael D. King.
Michael D. King.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury has found a Kansas City man guilty of committing domestic assault, violating protection orders, and harassing his wife over several weeks in 2019.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said 57-year-old Michael D. King was found guilty Tuesday of the following, four of which are felonies:

  • Conspiracy to commit first-degree assault
  • Tampering, or attempting to tamper, with a victim in a felony case
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault
  • First-degree harassment
  • Violating an order of protection (three counts)

According to court records, King grabbed his wife by the neck in March of 2019.

She proceeded to file a police report and sought an order of protection the next month.

King violated that order of protection immediately. In addition, the police were repeatedly dispatched to the residence.

King sent threatening electronic messages that said he was going to kill his wife and her family.

King was arrested and was then held in the Jackson County Detention Center.

Testimony and evidence from the trial showed that, while there, he enlisted another inmate to kill his wife. That inmate was about to be released from custody. King gave him information about her residence, schedule, and vehicle. He also provided directions regarding how to kill her.

King will be sentenced in Jan. of 2023.

