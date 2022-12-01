Independence School District discusses 4-day school week

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence School District is considering a shorter week for students.

Tonight, the community heard from school leaders about whether the district should consider transitioning to a four-day school week.

If the district makes the move, it would join more than 120 Missouri school districts with four-day weeks.

The item is on the agenda for the next school board meeting on Dec. 13.

The district did three different surveys regarding a four-day week. You can view them by clicking the links below.

