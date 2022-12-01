Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Independence police looking for person ‘committing lewd acts’

The Independence Police Department is asking the public for information about a person who was...
The Independence Police Department is asking the public for information about a person who was “committing lewd acts” on Nov. 18.(Provided by IPD)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is asking the public for information about a person who was “committing lewd acts” on Nov. 18.

The police department shared the following:

  • The individual committing lewd acts may have been in a black sedan. No other description of the person was provided.
  • It happened around 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
  • It happened in the 17200 block of E. US 40 Highway.
  • It happened in the parking lot of a business.

If you saw the person or incident and have information that can help the police in their investigation, you are asked to call Det. Knox at 816-325-6942.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic.
2 in custody following pursuit that started in Independence, ended in KCMO
Gavel on sounding block
Lenexa man, woman indicted for $2.9 million medicare fraud conspiracy
Yet another truck has hit the Independence Avenue bridge, the KCPD said.
Yet another truck hits Independence Avenue Bridge
Christopher A. Northcutt.
2 charged after shots were fired at trooper during Nov. 19 pursuit