Independence police looking for person ‘committing lewd acts’
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is asking the public for information about a person who was “committing lewd acts” on Nov. 18.
The police department shared the following:
- The individual committing lewd acts may have been in a black sedan. No other description of the person was provided.
- It happened around 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
- It happened in the 17200 block of E. US 40 Highway.
- It happened in the parking lot of a business.
If you saw the person or incident and have information that can help the police in their investigation, you are asked to call Det. Knox at 816-325-6942.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.