Independence police looking for person ‘committing lewd acts’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is asking the public for information about a person who was “committing lewd acts” on Nov. 18.

The police department shared the following:

The individual committing lewd acts may have been in a black sedan. No other description of the person was provided.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.

It happened in the 17200 block of E. US 40 Highway.

It happened in the parking lot of a business.

If you saw the person or incident and have information that can help the police in their investigation, you are asked to call Det. Knox at 816-325-6942.

