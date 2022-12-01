Hardesty Drive crash leaves one with critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pickup truck driver suffered critical injuries after he was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon.

The Kansas City Police Department stated a gold Ford F150 was driving southbound on Hardesty Drive just after 12:40 p.m. when it drove up the curb on the west side of the road “for reasons unknown.”

A crash report stated the truck struck a fire hydrant, a light pole and sheared off an electrical pole before overturning.

The truck driver was in stable condition at the hospital but suffered critical injuries

