Hardesty Drive crash leaves one with critical injuries

FILE — A crash report stated the truck struck a fire hydrant, a light pole and sheared off an electrical pole before overturning.(Credit: MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pickup truck driver suffered critical injuries after he was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon.

The Kansas City Police Department stated a gold Ford F150 was driving southbound on Hardesty Drive just after 12:40 p.m. when it drove up the curb on the west side of the road “for reasons unknown.”

A crash report stated the truck struck a fire hydrant, a light pole and sheared off an electrical pole before overturning.

The truck driver was in stable condition at the hospital but suffered critical injuries

