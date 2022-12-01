Aging & Style
FORECAST: Cold start gives way to big temperature jump

By Bill Hurrelbrink
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
A chilly start Thursday morning. A heavy jacket, hat and gloves is a good idea, with temperatures falling to near 20 degrees. Some have even dropped into the teens in low-lying areas. A southerly wind will be in play for the bulk of the day, bringing warmer air into Kansas City. Along with the sunshine, that helps our temperatures reach near 50 degrees by 3 or 4 p.m.

Stronger winds arrive Friday, as do temperatures that jump into the 60s before big changes show up with a strong cold front late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

