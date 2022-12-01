Father grieving death of 4-year-old son following accidental shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A father is struggling to cope after his 4-year-old son died in an accidental shooting Monday inside of a Kansas City, Kansas, home.

Justin Andrews will never get to see his son Roman go to kindergarten or reach many other milestones. Andrews is waiting for police to complete their full investigation into the shooting.

Andrews is holding onto memories of his son by re-watching videos of Roman swimming, learning, and playing. He expected to make many more memories together.

“He was such a happy kid,” Andrews said. “He was always happy. So innocent.”

Roman loved being a brother. “They did everything together,” Andrews said.

The family’s lives changed in an instant on Monday around noon. First responders were called to a home on N. 123rd Street south of Donahoo Road and McGurk Road. Andrews says while Roman was living at another relative’s home the 4-year-old found a gun.

“He accidentally shot himself,” Andrews said.

He and his girlfriend, Sarah Taggart, say they hope anyone who owns a gun with small children in the home will make sure they are stored safely.

“I was just holding Roman on Sunday in my lap,” Taggart said. “I just can’t wrap my head around it. I miss him so much.”

Relatives have set up a GoFundMe account to help with unexpected funeral expenses.

“I can’t even comprehend that I’m not going to see him again. That smiling face,” Andrews said.

A spokesperson for the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office said the case remains under investigation by the Kansas City Kansas Police Department.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, between 2015 and 2020, there were at least 2,070 unintentional shootings by children that resulted in 765 deaths and 1,366 nonfatal gun injuries. The AAP recommends that all guns in your home should be locked and unloaded with ammunition locked separately.

For more information visit: https://www.healthychildren.org/English/safety-prevention/at-home/Pages/Handguns-in-the-Home.aspx or https://projectchildsafe.org/parents-and-gun-owners/

