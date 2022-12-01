Crestwood Shops raising money for child abuse victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s time to get merry at the Crestwood Shops this weekend, where you can find the Gingerbread Way.

Festive gingerbread houses are up for display and auction at this weekend’s Crestwood Shops event, with 10 percent of all proceeds going to the Child Protection Center. Starting Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., customers can bid on gingerbread houses created by 15 local pastry chefs.

There are other shops to stop at, including Miller’s Gourmet Popcorn tent, where Thursday they will be having 50 percent of all purchases donated to the CPC.

Executive Chef of the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts Laura Comer said it takes several hours to come up with the idea and then put it on display. It took her 48 hours of work the last time she participated in the Holidays in Crestwood events about 10 years ago. This year, her fairytale wooded design took 47 hours.

“It’s something I really love doing. I was originally a pastry chef so wait back when I worked at Indian Hills Country Club, I wanted to do it then because I love making wedding cakes,” she said. “It’s kind of that similar kind of setup there so you’re doing that creativity part. You get to totally design it and who doesn’t like to play with candy?”

Comer said it’s going to be competitive, and she wants to win, but it’s really about helping the CPC and its operations.

The CPC helps serve children in our community who are victims of sexual and physical abuse, or witnesses to homicide or extreme violence. They are interviewed by CPC staff in a controlled, safe location to keep the kids safe and get the help they may need with the help of local law enforcement.

CPC Board of Director Liz Lozier said it’s important to have fun events in these storefronts but with a bigger purpose behind it.

“The holidays are about children, right? This is the spirit of what we’re doing and poor these kids are not only are they victims of one of the most horrific things you’ve ever seen but it’s during the holiday season,” she said. “So, if you can find a way to help support and learn more about our organization, while also shopping to get some things for your own home, I think that’s a win.”

Saturday’s events will feature a special guest stopping by Kansas City. Here’s a hint: He’s big and jolly and has a white beard and only comes into towns across the world on a sleigh.

