Shooting in Shawnee leaves man critically injured, police investigating

The Shawnee Police Department is investigating after an apparent shooting victim was found on...
The Shawnee Police Department is investigating after an apparent shooting victim was found on Wednesday night.(Betsy Webster/KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown and Betsy Webster
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after an apparent shooting victim was found in a parking lot in downtown Shawnee on Wednesday night.

Officers went to the 11000 block of Johnson Drive, which is just west of Nieman Road, around 6:40 p.m. after someone who was walking to their car called and said they saw someone who was bleeding. The authorities went to go check on that person’s welfare.

When officers arrived, they did find a man in a parking lot adjacent to several businesses.

That man had sustained “head trauma” and injuries consistent with gunshots.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his critical injuries.

An SUV near where the man was found had bullet holes in it.

The police are investigating and expanding the crime scene to look for evidence beyond immediate area or parking lot. They could be seen making the rounds with a K9, as well.

Right now, police haven’t found anyone who heard gunshots.

One sergeant told KCTV5′s Betsy Webster that he’s been with the department for 18 years and never had so little information to go on before.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with KCTV5 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

