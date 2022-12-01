2 in custody following pursuit that started in Independence, ended in KCMO

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence police have a man and woman in custody following a high speed chase Thursday afternoon.

Police tried to stop the car, which had a stolen license plate on it, around 3:45 p.m. near E. 23rd Street and S. Sterling Avenue.

The driver refused to stop, sped off, and went into Kansas City.

The chase went onto northbound I-35 and into the city’s northland. At time speeds reached up to 95 miles per hour.

The Kansas City, Missouri, police helicopter also began following the car as Kansas City police on the ground attempted to slow it down by using stop sticks.

After about 15 minutes, the car was travelling near NE Parvin Road and N. Bennington Avenue when it struck a red truck.

No one was injured in the accident.

By that time, the car was traveling on its rims and slowing down.

A female passenger ran from the car and was taken into custody by police.

The man also ran from the car. With help from the police helicopter, he was found hiding nearby in a wooded area.

