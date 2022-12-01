2 charged after shots were fired at trooper during Nov. 19 pursuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Kansas City men have been charged with multiple felonies after shots were fired at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper during a pursuit.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 29-year-old John P. Glock Jr. and 31-year-old Christopher A. Northcutt have both been charged with first-degree assault or attempted first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Glock is facing the additional charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. His mugshot is not yet available.

Northcutt is facing the additional charge of resisting a lawful stop.

Court records state that, on Nov. 19, a MSHP trooper was was conducting a traffic stop on I-70 in Grain Valley after spotting a pickup truck going 92 mph in a 70-mph zone.

The driver pulled over briefly, then sped away. At that point, a pursuit ensued.

At one point, a passenger “emerged” from their side of the vehicle and fired several shots at the trooper.

Shell casings were recovered.

Video surveillance showed three suspects in the vehicle when it was abandoned at a motel. The suspects then rented a room and entered the hotel’s laundry room. One of the suspects used an ID identifying him a John Glock.

The investigation uncovered a video on a cellphone that showed Northcutt was in the pickup truck that fled from the authorities.

