Woman from KC helps Ukrainians deal with stress of war

By KCTV5 Staff and Carolyn Long
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - A woman from Kansas City wants everyone to consider supporting the Ukrainian people, who are still dealing with the trauma of war.

Jill Tupper is back in the U.S. after spending three months in Ukraine. She has seen firsthand the emotional, psychological, physical and spiritual toll the war is having. She has work with refugees and even the miliary to release the stress and overwhelming anxiety that comes with living in a battlefield.

On Tuesday night, she led a fundraiser for Warriors Powered by Love in Leawood. It’s a “boots on the ground” effort to train others to offer similar help.

“What we need to is – while we are presenting people with food and water and clothing and shelter – they also need a quick release from trauma before it creates deeper neural pathways and can actually debilitate a human being,” Tupper said.

Tupper said her goal is to train 1,000 people in Ukraine who can train others as well. It’s $500 per person, per sponsorship. Her goal is to raise $500,000 as soon as possible.

For more information about how you can help, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

