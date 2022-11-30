Water main break south of the Plaza affecting area businesses, apartments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Water main breaks Tuesday afternoon have resulted in multiple buildings being without water for hours.

The Kansas City Public Library reported its Plaza branch at 4801 Main Street was closed due to a water main break just after 3 p.m.

Another water main break reportedly occurred at 105 Ward Parkway.

Area apartment complexes without water Wednesday morning included:

Casa Loma Apartments

St. Regis Apartments

The Hemingway Condos

Locarno Apartments

The Hotel Raphael

The Regency Condos

Some properties in the area do have water, including the Kirkwood Condos, the Solgrave Condos, The InterContinental Hotel, and the 433 Ward Parkway Building, according to area apartment complexes.

KC Water has yet to issue a statement on the water main breaks.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.