Union Station unveils 1,500-year-old artwork on loan from Nelson-Atkins Museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A partnership between Union Station and Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art unveiled a 1,500-year-old piece of artwork Wednesday morning.

The art piece, an inscriptionary stone, will be a new piece of artwork for MAYA: The Great Jaguar Rises. It originates from 514 C.E. and measures 23 1/2 inches tall by 20 1/2 inches wide while also being 2 1/2 inches deep, all while weighing 120 pounds.

Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art is loaning the piece to Union Station, and it will be on view for public display for the first time in 15 years for the duration of the exhibition.

The MAYA: The Great Jaguar Rises exhibition features 300 original objects that are on loan from the La Ruta Maya Foundation and the Ministerio de Cultura y Deportes de Guatemala. The objects range from 250 a.c. to 20th century and aim to tell the story of the Maya.

