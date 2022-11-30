Stuff the Truck: Where the donations go, who they help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On this Giving Tuesday, we have a way for you to help here in the metro.

We’re collecting school supplies for our Stuff the Truck event.

Donations will be dispersed to seven school districts and 96 schools across the metro!

In today’s segment, KCTV5′s Morgan Mobley visited one of those schools -- Eastwood Hills Elementary.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.