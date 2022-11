KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police stated a crash that closed all southbound lanes of I-435 traffic at Bannister Road was because of a fatality.

The incident took place just after 6:50 a.m. Wednesday and was expected to keep southbound traffic shut down past 9 a.m.

Police stated more information would be released at a later time.

