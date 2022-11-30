Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Roller coaster weather forecast on tap for next few days in KC

Temperatures are expected to peak in the lower 60s by the end of the week.
By Greg Bennett
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the cold front continues to track to the east, high pressure begins to build from the west.

By Wednesday afternoon, it should center within the central plains, aiding in keeping the skies clear. We will still be dealing with colder air filtering in from the north, which allows temperatures to only increase to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

This area of high pressure will continue to track to the east and by Thursday, we will create a southerly flow. This will bring in warmer air from the south, which will increase temperatures back to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We will continue with a southerly trend in our wind through the next couple of days. Temperatures are expected to peak in the lower 60s by the end of the week. However, by this weekend, the jet stream is expected to deepen out of Canada and bring in another round of cold air to start the weekend.

There are signs of a new storm system coming out of the west that may pick up enough moisture from the south to increase rain and/or rain-snow mix chances by next Monday and Tuesday.

At this time this will also pull in warmer air starting Sunday which will pull us back to seasonal daytime highs and then to above average starting Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Roller coaster weather forecast on tap for next few days in KC
The Kansas City Public Library reported its Plaza branch at 4801 Main Street was closed due to...
Water main break south of the Plaza affecting area businesses, apartments
Sedgwick County farm
Unprecedented: Persistent drought heightens concerns for Kansas wheat farmers
Persistent drought conditions continue to raise concerns for Kansas farmers with their winter...
Unprecedented: Persistent drought heightens concerns for Kansas wheat farmers