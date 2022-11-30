Roller coaster weather forecast on tap for next few days in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the cold front continues to track to the east, high pressure begins to build from the west.

By Wednesday afternoon, it should center within the central plains, aiding in keeping the skies clear. We will still be dealing with colder air filtering in from the north, which allows temperatures to only increase to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

This area of high pressure will continue to track to the east and by Thursday, we will create a southerly flow. This will bring in warmer air from the south, which will increase temperatures back to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We will continue with a southerly trend in our wind through the next couple of days. Temperatures are expected to peak in the lower 60s by the end of the week. However, by this weekend, the jet stream is expected to deepen out of Canada and bring in another round of cold air to start the weekend.

There are signs of a new storm system coming out of the west that may pick up enough moisture from the south to increase rain and/or rain-snow mix chances by next Monday and Tuesday.

At this time this will also pull in warmer air starting Sunday which will pull us back to seasonal daytime highs and then to above average starting Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.