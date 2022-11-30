Police pursuit starts in Olathe, ends with crash in Lenexa

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) – One officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a pursuit that started in Olathe on Wednesday afternoon ended with a crash in Lenexa.

KCTV5 News is working to learn more details.

Right now, we know that Olathe police started pursuing a stolen black Chevrolet Tahoe at 3:11 p.m.

Around 3:30 p.m., an Olathe officer’s vehicle was struck or rammed by the suspect vehicle along W. 135th Street and west of S. Black Bob Road.

That officer had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Outside agencies did engage in this pursuit.

Ultimately, it ended when the suspect vehicle crashed one block west of W. 87th Street and Lackman Road. That led to a four-car pileup with minor injuries.

The eastbound lanes of 87th Street between Lackman Road and Allman Road are closed until they get all the vehicles cleared.

We advise you to find an alternate route or plan on detouring if you need to drive through this area to get home tonight.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.