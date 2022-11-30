Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

North Kansas City School District elementary school placed on lockdown late Wednesday morning

(KMOV)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A North Kansas City School District elementary school was placed on lockdown late Wednesday morning after someone reported to police that they saw a suspicious man who was possibly armed with a weapon.

Kansas City Missouri police said that at 11:48 a.m. police were notified from someone at Staley High School that a man in a vehicle was outside of Bell Prairie Elementary School and that he may have been armed with a gun or rifle.

Bell Prairie Elementary is located on Northeast 108th Street near Northeast Shoal Creek Parkway. Staley High School is just west of it.

KCPD said they responded and searched the area for about a half-hour but could not find anyone matching the description of the man.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A woman from Kansas City wants everyone to consider supporting the Ukrainian people, who are...
Woman from KC helps Ukrainians deal with stress of war
A woman from Kansas City wants everyone to consider supporting the Ukrainian people, who are...
Woman from KC helps Ukrainians deal with stress of war
Mike Garrett (25) of the San Diego Chargers is taken down by Bobby Bell (78) of the Kansas City...
Kansas football great John Hadl dies at 82
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets a kiss from his wife Brittany before...
Mahomes credits brother for help with son’s nickname