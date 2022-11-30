North Kansas City School District elementary school placed on lockdown late Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A North Kansas City School District elementary school was placed on lockdown late Wednesday morning after someone reported to police that they saw a suspicious man who was possibly armed with a weapon.

Kansas City Missouri police said that at 11:48 a.m. police were notified from someone at Staley High School that a man in a vehicle was outside of Bell Prairie Elementary School and that he may have been armed with a gun or rifle.

Bell Prairie Elementary is located on Northeast 108th Street near Northeast Shoal Creek Parkway. Staley High School is just west of it.

KCPD said they responded and searched the area for about a half-hour but could not find anyone matching the description of the man.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.