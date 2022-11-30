Most have water again following water main break south of Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City’s water department is working to keep up with leaking water mains.

Hundreds of people lost service Wednesday morning when one pipe broke near the Plaza.

Most people now have water again, including the restaurants and businesses in the area.

The city said they see a lot of breaks this time of year and, sometimes, fixing one problem will reveal others.

“It’s a game of Whac-A-Mole right now, but that’s part of the problem with dealing with a 100-year-old system,” KC Water Director Wes Minder.

KC Water said early December is their peak time for water main breaks. That’s because the ground around pipes shifts when temperature drops suddenly.

That’s exactly what happened Tuesday. So, the city said they are dealing with more than one leak.

The good news is that most people in the nearby apartments have service again. The ones who don’t should still have low pressure from a backup supply.

This morning, people who live and work in the area seemed to take the repairs in stride.

”I know they’re going to do their best to get things back,” said Erik Dayton. “We’ll see when that happens.”

“In infrastructure, things go bad,” Jonathan Mugmon said. “Luckily, a lot of us are used to working from home by now. So, it hasn’t slowed us down too much.”

KC Water is dealing with another issue today, though. They said they’re low on staffing, which could delay some of the repairs around Kansas City.

