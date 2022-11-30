Aging & Style
Missouri’s Ashcroft tells Roy Blunt to vote ‘no’ on the Respect for Marriage Act

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft sent a letter to Senator Roy Blunt urging him to vote “no” on the Respect for Marriage Act.

In the letter, Ashcroft says children should be raised by a mother and a father and calls the legislation an attack on traditional marriage. He argues the federal government should not be involved.

“[Respect for Marriage Act] runs afoul of traditional principles of federalism, will embolden an already weaponized U.S. Department of Justice, and is simply counter to Missourians’ overwhelming desire that marriage be between a man and a woman,” Ashcroft said.

Ashcroft claims that more than 70% of Missourians say a marriage shall exist only between a man and a woman to be valid and recognized in Missouri.

Senator Blunt sent the following statement in response:

“This bill is now designed to accomplish two things. People who are legally married in one state have the same protections and responsibilities in any other state that are offered to and required of marriages. And, this legislation enhances religious freedom for all Americans by protecting religious organizations from retaliation by federal agencies due to their views on marriage. I believe it’s better for Congress to clarify these issues than for federal judges to make these decisions.”

You can read the full letter here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

