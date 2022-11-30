Man found suffering from apparent trauma dies on Midtown sidewalk, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department reported a man died after suffering from apparent trauma Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Broadway Boulevard and West Armour Road in Midtown just after 5 a.m. for a medical call.

KCPD indicated first responders found a man unresponsive on the sidewalk who had been suffering from apparent trauma. EMS declared him dead at the scene.

Police said about 8 a.m. Wednesday that the area would be closed for a couple of hours.

After initially saying the response would be a suspicious death investigation, KCPD stated it would be a homicide based on the injuries to the victim.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

