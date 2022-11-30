Aging & Style
Man found suffering from apparent trauma dies on Midtown sidewalk, police say

Police stated the death investigation was from an incident at Broadway Boulevard and West...
Police stated the death investigation was from an incident at Broadway Boulevard and West Armour Road in Midtown.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department reported a man died after suffering from apparent trauma Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Broadway Boulevard and West Armour Road in Midtown just after 5 a.m. for a medical call.

KCPD indicated first responders found a man unresponsive on the sidewalk who had been suffering from apparent trauma. EMS declared him dead at the scene.

Police said about 8 a.m. Wednesday that the area would be closed for a couple of hours.

After initially saying the response would be a suspicious death investigation, KCPD stated it would be a homicide based on the injuries to the victim.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

