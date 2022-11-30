Aging & Style
KC Crime Stoppers: Anthony Hobson

Anthony Hobson is a non-compliant registered sex offender in Douglas County, Kansas.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old man has a warrant issued for his arrest following a sex offender registration violation.

Hobson was last known to be living in homelessness in the Lawrence, Kansas, area. 

Officials stated he is a non-compliant registered sex offender in Douglas County, Kansas.

Hobson has been described as a 35-year-old white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

