Kansas football great John Hadl dies at 82

Mike Garrett (25) of the San Diego Chargers is taken down by Bobby Bell (78) of the Kansas City...
Mike Garrett (25) of the San Diego Chargers is taken down by Bobby Bell (78) of the Kansas City Chiefs after catching a pass from quarterback John Hadl in Kansas City, Mo., Nov. 29, 1970. Garrett is a former teammate of Bell's. The Chiefs won, 26-14. (AP Photo/William P. Straeter)(William P. Straeter | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Lawrence native and College Football Hall of Famer John Hadl passed away Wednesday.

The former University of Kansas do-it-all star was 82 years old.

Hadl, who played on offense and defense, as well as an All-American at halfback and quarterback in consecutive years, was elected in 1994 to the College Football Hall of Fame.

His No. 21 is just one of three football numbers retired by the Jayhawks (Gale Sayers-48, Ray Evans-42).

“John Hadl had a generational impact on Kansas Football, the University of Kansas and the Lawrence community,” athletic director Travis Goff stated. “He was a once-in-a-lifetime Jayhawk student-athlete, a coach and mentor, a prolific fundraiser who developed profound relationships with countless, and the ultimate ambassador for KU. In short, our University and athletic program has been transformed by John and his legacy will forever be cemented.”

He played 16 seasons in the NFL, including 10 with the San Diego Chargers. He was named the NFL’s Man of the Year in 1971 and eventually elected into the Chargers Hall of Fame.

