Ja’Marr Chase feels ‘good,’ preparing to play against Chiefs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase says he feels good and is preparing to play against the AFC’s top team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chase told the media Wednesday he has been recovering from a hairline hip fracture.

The injury, which he suffered in Cincinnati’s win against the New Orleans Saints, has sidelined him for the Bengals’ last four games. He played against the Atlanta Falcons the week after the Saints game.

There was hope the second-year wide receiver was going to make his return in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans.

Chase explained that he told Head Coach Zac Taylor that he didn’t feel comfortable enough to return to the field in Nashville.

Without the young star, the Bengals took down the Titans to pick up their third win in four games with Chase on the sideline.

When he does return to the field, Chase says he has no doubt he will still be the explosive playmaker that defenses have come to fear.

Ja’Marr asked if he’s confident he can still be as explosive.



“Hell yeah, man. Not even going to let you finish that.”



