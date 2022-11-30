Inmate sentenced for aggravated battery and contraband in a correctional facility

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - An inmate with the Kansas Department of Corrections was sentenced Wednesday for aggravated battery and traffic in contraband in a correctional facility.

Ron R. Larsen Jr., 37, was serving a prison sentence for kidnapping, aggravated burglary and theft in Johnson County, when, on Nov. 3, 2021, he approached a female corrections officer from behind and used his fists to strike her multiple times in the head. The corrections officer was knocked unconscious and fell to the floor, continuing to be struck by the inmate until two other inmates pulled him off of the officer.

At the time of the attack, Larsen Jr. had a plastic baggie of methamphetamine concealed in his belly button.

Larsen Jr. was sentenced to 206 months for aggravated battery and traffic in contraband in a correctional facility. He was sentenced to 172 months for the aggravated battery and 34 months for the contraband.

“Everyone expects to go to work and go home unharmed, this includes our corrections officers,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson. “The inmate had no reason, no provocation for this brutal attack. This attack will have a long lasting impact on this staff member’s life, and ripple effects on everyone that works there. We are grateful that he got as severe of a punishment as we could give.”

