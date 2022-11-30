‘I thought I was going to die:’ KCK man accuses Golubski of Russian roulette

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, man is sharing his horror story about what he says he endured at the hands of disgraced KCK Detective Roger Golubski.

Golubski faces numerous federal charges related to rape, kidnapping and sex trafficking. But, Dion Martin claims that if investigators keep digging, they’ll find so much more.

Martin says Golubski would drag him to the river’s edge, when he was a teenager, and force him to kneel. Then, he would steal Martin’s drug money and play Russian roulette at the back of Martin’s head.

“I could hear the chamber spin,” said Martin. “I could hear it snap back in, then I felt the pressure against my head from the gun. He’s saying, ‘I got you now’ and calling me the n-word.”

Martin says this happened numerous times. He was always robbed, sometimes beaten and sometimes stripped of his clothes.

“(He would) take my jacket, my pants, my shoes (and) then tell me I better hurry up and make it home,” said Martin.

Martin said that, sometimes, other officers where there, too: “They are all joining and laughing. ‘Yeah, we got us one. Let’s take his stuff.’”

Martin recently named the other officers under oath in an affidavit.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” said Martin. “I thought he would kill me for real.”

We reached out to Roger Golubski’s attorney for comment on Martin’s allegations. He provided a statement questioning the motivation and timing of Martin’s allegations:

Mr. Martin was a gang member selling crack cocaine in the 1980s. He says he was friends with Lamonte McIntyre and agreed to be a witness for Lamonte in his civil case. That is when he first made these claims. No doubt police regularly detained him and seized his drugs and drug money, but his claim that multiple officers took his clothes and played Russian roulette with him is simply not credible.

It’s true Martin has a criminal record. He’s open about the time he served in prison related to drugs and assault. It’s also true that Martin knows Lamonte McIntyre and agreed to be a witness in his civil case. McIntyre was wrongly convicted of murder and served 23 years in prison before he was exonerated and released five years ago. In the civil suit, McIntyre claimed he was framed by Golubski. The city paid $12.5 million to settle the case.

Now, the city is spending $1.7 million to digitize files from Golubski’s cases as part of an internal investigation. But, advocates say that’s not enough. Accusers and a prominent social justice organization, ROC Nation, want the Justice Department to look into the entire department. They claim the charges against Golubski just scratch the surface of problems within the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department. Activists question who else knew what was happening.

“What happens with the other cases? Like, me being taken to the river,” questions Martin. “What happens with stuff like that? That’s the question I want to know. What happens with stuff like that?”

Martin isn’t the only person accusing Golubski of victimizing them on the riverbanks.

Prosecutors say S.K. was beaten and raped by Golubski at numerous locations, including a cemetery, when she was in middle school.

S.K. says the worst moments were at the river, where Golubski told her he was responsible for the smell -- alluding to dead bodies.

“He took every piece of my sanity that I had by putting a dog collar on me and walking me around as if I’m his pet and I’m not a human being. So that’s why the river is so devastating to me.”

Martin and “S.K.”, both claim family members tried to report what happened to police but were pressured or turned away. Meaning, there are no records of complaints to review.

Golubski remains on house arrest while awaiting court. And, federal prosecutors say their investigation continues.

