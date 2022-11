KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs vs. Broncos game that was originally going to take place at night on Sunday, Dec. 11, will now happen earlier in the day.

Kickoff will take place at 3:05 p.m. that day, according to a tweet from the Chiefs.

The game, which takes place in Week 14, will air on KCTV5/CBS.

