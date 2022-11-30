Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

CUTE: Zoo welcomes snow leopard cub to outside habitat

The Metro Richmond Zoo is excited to announce the birth of a female Snow leopard named Alakhai. (Source: Richmond Metro Zoo)
By WWBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A zoo in Virginia has officially welcomed a new addition to its snow leopard exhibit.

According to the Richmond Metro Zoo, a female snow leopard named Alakhai is old enough to begin exploring her outside habitat after being born in a private den in August.

Zoo officials say guests can now view the 3-month-old cub playing with her mother.

Alakhai and Elsa love to play, run and wrestle together. The zoo says Elsa is an experienced mother and very protective of her cub.

Alakhai is described as having a feisty demeanor and a big personality for her little body. She still nurses from her mom but has begun to eat some meat.

The Metro Richmond Zoo said it participates with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ species survival plan for snow leopards to help protect the endangered animal.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Today, Justin Reid visited Central High School to unveil his brand new custom cleats. The shoes...
Justin Reid unveils custom cleats at local high school
The United States got their first win in this year's World Cup and fans packed Power & Light to...
Soccer fans in Kansas City celebrate US' World Cup win
Police are investigating a robbery that happened at the Humane Society of Atchison over the...
Humane Society of Atchison asks for donations as police investigate robbery
The Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an...
Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage
People living in a Kansas City neighborhood off Gregory Boulevard say they were left without...
Frustration boils after water goes out in KC neighborhood