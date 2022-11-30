Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac dies

Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac has died, reports say.

The musician was a mainstay in the group who created the soundtrack of the 1970′s for many people. She was the lead singer of many of their songs, including the hit “Songbird.”

Her official Facebook page said she died Wednesday at a hospital after a short illness. She was 79.

“She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie,” the statement said in part.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A woman from Kansas City wants everyone to consider supporting the Ukrainian people, who are...
Woman from KC helps Ukrainians deal with stress of war
Police are looking for Christopher Keeley in connection to a couple found dead in their home in...
Married couple found dead in home; police search for suspect
Maria Correa, of Washington, center, who says she is sick with cancer, cannot work, and that...
Higher food prices worsen hunger crisis this holiday season
Candles and flowers have been placed outside the home where three people died in Riverside,...
Police: Deputy posed as teen online to lure California girl