Ottawa police arrest 14-year-old for aggravated assault

OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - A 14-year-old male was taken into custody Wednesday morning and arrested as part of an investigation by the Ottawa Police Department.

Allegations that a juvenile possessed a firearm after school hours on the Ottawa High School campus came in on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m. The OPD said detectives immediately began an investigation in the incident, along with staff from the school district.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody near his home at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. A search warrant executed at a residence in the 800 block of S. Olive Street recovered a BB gun that was a replica of a handgun that the juvenile possessed on the school campus Tuesday.

The juvenile was transported to the Franklin County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center and then to the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center. Once the investigation is complete, the juvenile will be sent to the Franklin County Attorney’s Office for potential charges.

“Ottawa school officials immediately notified the department once they received this information,” said Ottawa police chief Adam Weingartner. “We know that incidents like this cause parents, staff, and students to be concerned about their safety. Their safety, and the community’s is always a concern for the department and my staff worked quickly to bring this case to a swift and safe resolution.”

