With 155 homicides so far this year, KCMO is on pace for its 2nd deadliest year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, is on pace to record its second highest number of homicides in a single year. This comes following a double homicide Sunday.

In 2020, Kansas City recorded the city’s deadliest year. There were 179 homicides. As of Monday evening, 155 homicides have occurred in KCMO so far this year.

On Sunday, someone called 911 around 2:30 p.m. to report hearing gunshots near E. 38th Street and Garfield Avenue in KCMO. When police arrived, they found that someone had shot and killed two men. A third man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Through investigation throughout the evening yesterday, that person is on an investigative hold right now as a person of interest in the shooting of the other two deceased victims,” Kansas City Police Department Sgt. Jake Becchina said Monday.

KC Mothers in Charge Founder and Program Director Rosilyn Temple’s phone rings each time there is a homicide in Kansas City, Missouri. She arrives at crime scenes to offer support to grieving families. Her son was killed 11 years ago on the day before Thanksgiving.

“Christmas will never be the same,” Temple said. “Thanksgiving will never be the same.”

She fears more families will lose a loved one to a homicide before the end of the year if violence continues in Kansas City.

“We’re not even done,” Temple said. “We haven’t even stepped into December.”

Anyone with information about a homicide that happened in KCMO can anonymously call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for anonymous homicide tips that lead to an arrest.

“That is 100% anonymous,” Becchina said. “They do not ask for names, or addresses, or phone numbers. You can do a good thing and really help a family that is struggling with loss of a loved one to homicide.”

