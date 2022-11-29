Teen killed in KCMO double homicide ID’d as Independence School District student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 16-year-old gunned down in a Sunday afternoon homicide was a student in the Independence School District.

Devohn Dudley-Reese was enrolled in the school district, though not attending classes in person, a school official said.

Police identified him and 18-year-old Jazion Sanders as the two victims fatally shot near the intersection of East 38th Street and Garfield Avenue about 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 27.

On Sunday, someone called 911 around 2:30 p.m. to report hearing gunshots. When police arrived, they found that someone had shot and killed the two teens.

A third man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said Monday that person was taken into custody, but as of Tuesday, he had been released.

“Detectives will work with prosecutors to present a case file for their consideration of applicable charges,” police said.

The Independence School District stated it has members of its Mental Health Response Team, as well as counselors, available for any student or staff member who need additional support. More information can be found here.

Anyone with information about a homicide that happened in KCMO can anonymously call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for anonymous homicide tips that lead to an arrest.

The fatal shooting brought the homicide total for Kansas City to 155 this year.

