Smoke forces flight from Topeka to make emergency landing in Chicago

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A flight that took off from Topeka Monday afternoon made an emergency landing in Chicago.

Chicago CBS affiliate WBBM reports the plane reported smoke in the cargo hold. It was able to land safely at O’Hare International Airport.

Flightradar24 shows the Atlas Air 747 chartered flight departed Forbes Field at 2:50 p.m. bound for Poznan, Poland, but was diverted to Chicago around 4 p.m.

WBBM reports several passengers were seen walking off flight stairs and into vehicles on the runway. Photos from local media show the passengers were dressed in military fatigues. Firefighters and central crew members were tracking down the source of any potential smoke.

No one was hurt, and regular operations continued at O’Hare.

Forbes Field often is the departure site for troops deploying overseas.

Fort Riley told 13 NEWS that the flight held about 300 soldiers of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, from the military base that were on their way to Poland. It said the soldiers were headed to replace the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 4th Infantry Division as part of a regular rotation.

Officials noted that no soldiers were injured and the delay will not impact the Atlantic Resolve mission.

