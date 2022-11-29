Retired Lenexa K9 named Wrecker passes away

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A retired Lenexa Police Department K9 has passed away, the police department says.

According to a post on Twitter, Wrecker was born in the Netherlands in 2009 and subsequently joined the Lenexa Police Department in 2012.

Like all of the police department’s other K9s, Wrecker was trained in narcotics detection and criminal apprehension.

After retiring, Wrecker enjoyed living on his handler’s farm.

KCTV5 News met wrecker about 10 years ago, when he and his handler took fifth place in a competition for narcotics dogs.

We're sad to report the passing of retired LPD K9 Wrecker. Wrecker was born in 2009 in the Netherlands and joined LPD in 2012. Like all our K9's, Wrecker was trained in narcotics detection and criminal apprehension. After retirement, Wrecker enjoyed life on his handlers farm. RIP pic.twitter.com/IUQ2Q4rX8v — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) November 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.