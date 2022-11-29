Aging & Style
Retired Lenexa K9 named Wrecker passes away

The Lenexa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their retired K9s.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A retired Lenexa Police Department K9 has passed away, the police department says.

According to a post on Twitter, Wrecker was born in the Netherlands in 2009 and subsequently joined the Lenexa Police Department in 2012.

Like all of the police department’s other K9s, Wrecker was trained in narcotics detection and criminal apprehension.

After retiring, Wrecker enjoyed living on his handler’s farm.

KCTV5 News met wrecker about 10 years ago, when he and his handler took fifth place in a competition for narcotics dogs.

