Pet of the Day: Guthrie

Guthrie is 2 years old and has been at KC Pet Project’s shelter for 86 days. Being at the shelter is very stressful for him, so he is urgently looking for his perfect family.

When the sun hits him just right, he absolutely glows. But, his personality is always glowing!

Guthrie is a big lover boy who would do well in a home where he can have all the love. This means he is looking for a family where he is the only fur child, as he does not want to share his people with other dogs.

He would thrive in a home where his humans are around more than they are gone, at least until he can gain confidence in being alone. He would love to be someone’s work from home partner. He promises to be an amazing coworker!

Guthrie is still very much a puppy. He needs some focused training and patience as he learns.

If you let him snuggle, he’s the best cuddler. And, he stays as close to his human as is possible. He’s a perfect gentlemen in the car and walks right beside you on a leash.

He really enjoys toys and the nondestructive ones are best. He also loves his treats and will shower you with kisses in exchange for a yummy snack or two.

Guthrie knows his perfect family is out there!

If you have room in your heart and home for this sweet guy, visit him at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care in Swope Park today! Visit KC Pet Project’s website to learn more.

