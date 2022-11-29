Aging & Style
Overnight homicide at Kansas City liquor store

By Shain Bergan
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Tuesday night homicide at a Kansas City liquor store left one person dead and another in custody.

Officers responded shortly before midnight to Cloud 9 Liquor on NE Antioch Road near NE 43rd Street in regard to an ambulance call. After arriving, police found a victim who was suffering from trauma. They performed life-saving measures until medical crews could arrive, but the victim was pronounced dead by EMS shortly after their arrival, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers did end up detaining someone in connection with the homicide, although details are limited.

Anyone with information on this homicide should call KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043, or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

