Liberty police increasing patrols to combat ‘organized retail theft’

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Liberty Police Department says they will be increasing patrols in an attempt to combat “shoplifting and organized retail theft.”

The police department said they have seen an increase in both at stores along the Kansas Street corridor, as well as other stores in town.

Due to it being the season for holiday shopping, the department will be increasing patrol staffing every day and targeting the areas where these thefts are happening.

The police department said that shoppers might notice more officers around, as they’ve been assigned to “proactively patrol large shopping districts.”

“If you plan to shoplift in Liberty, then you should plan on going to jail,” Police Chief Martin said.

