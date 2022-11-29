Aging & Style
Lee’s Summit man accused of conspiring against Cameroon government

FILE — Claude N. Chi has been indicted for his role in a conspiracy to kidnap and to use weapons of mass destruction in a foreign country.(KTVF)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Lee’s Summit man has been indicted for his role in a conspiracy to kidnap and to use weapons of mass destruction in a foreign country.

Claude N. Chi, a 40-year-old from Lee’s Summit, along with Francis Chenyi and Lah Nestor Langmi, of Minnesota and New York, respectively, were charged by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Missouri.

The three defendants are U.S. citizens of Cameroon origin, according to federal prosecutors.

They have been accused of raising funds for separatist fighters in Cameroon since Jan. 1, 2018, each having held senior-level positions within an organization that supported and directed the militant separatist group known as the Ambazonian Restoration Forces and other separatist fighters in Cameroon’s Northwest Region.

Chi, Chenyi and Langmi allegedly solicited and raised funds for equipment, supplies, weapons and explosive materials to be used in attacks against Cameroonian government personnel, security forces and property, along with other civilians believed to be enabling the government, according to the indictment.

Other expenditures included funds related to the kidnapping of Cardinal Christian Tumi and of a Cameroonian traditional leader named Sehm Mbinglo II on Nov. 5, 2020, prosecutors alleged.

They were charged with:

  • one count of conspiracy to provide material support or resources intended to be used to carry out a conspiracy to kill, kidnap and maim persons in a foreign country
  • one count of providing material support or resources intended to be used to carry out a conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction outside the United States
  • one count of receiving money from a ransom demand and one count of participating in a money laundering conspiracy

