Lawrence officer surprised with prestigious award for DUI efforts

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One Lawrence Police officer was surprised with a prestigious award for his efforts to remove impaired drivers from the road.

The Lawrence Police Department says that on Tuesday morning, Nov. 29, officer Shawn Gross was awarded the Golden Achievement Award from the Kansas chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

MADD indicated that each year, it presents an Officer of the Year award to one individual from a large agency and one from a smaller agency. In addition to the annual awards, it said it also presents the Golden Achievement Award.

However, MADD said the Golden award is not an annual award. It said this award is only given to an officer or agency traffic unit which goes above and beyond to enforce impaired driving laws.

In the past three years, MADD noted it has only presented the award once - until now.

In 2022, MADD said it feels that officer Gross has answered the call and should be honored with the award. He not only removes drunk and impaired drivers from the road, but trains others on the importance of this enforcement.

For the past six years, MADD indicated that Gross has been passionately involved with the organization. In 2017, it said he created the Douglas County Cares team for the annual Walk Like MADD 5K event and has raised close to $10,000. Each year the team grows with 33 members enlisted in 2022.

LPD noted that Gross was surprised with the award during the agency’s regularly scheduled Command Staff meeting Tuesday morning. He had been told the MADD representatives were in attendance for a program update when in reality, they were there to honor him.

