KHP works 3 fatal crashes, makes more DUI arrests over Thanksgiving weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers worked three fatal crashes, one of which was classified as a DUI, and made more DUI arrests than in previous years over the Thanksgiving weekend.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Kansas Highway Patrol says it released its Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement totals. The reporting period ran from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

KHP noted that Troopers worked three fatal crashes which happened in both Marion and Harvey counties over the holiday weekend.

Troopers also indicated that they made more DUI arrests in 2022 than in either 2020 or 2021. The same is true of adult seatbelt tickets and motorist assists.

Other totals are as follows:

Enforcement/Crash Data 2020 2021 2022 DUI Arrests 17 15 29 Speed Citations 1,019 1,430 1,087 Speed Warnings 934 1,012 937 Safety Belt - Adult Citations 80 103 88 Safety Belt - Adult Warnings 8 9 12 Safety Belt - Teen Citations 2 8 2 Safety Belt - Teen Warnings 0 1 0 Child Restraint - Citations 17 15 13 Motorist Assists 801 816 931 Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 0 1 DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 1 Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes 1 1 2 Non-DUI Related Fatalities 1 1 4

