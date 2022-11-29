Gov. Parson extends drought alert in executive order

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A new executive order from Governor Mike Parson extends the drought alert until March 1, 2023.

According to a statement, this is a part of an effort to address issues in the Missouri’s Drought Assessment Committee.

Parson issued an executive order on July 21 declaring a drought alert for 53 counties.

“It will take a lot of precipitation to help Missouri recover from the current water deficit,” Governor Parson said. “Water for livestock is just as important in the winter as it is the summer, and we want to ensure resources are available to our farmers and ranchers that may need them. Additionally, with navigational challenges forming on Missouri’s rivers affecting barge traffic, extending our Executive Order is necessary to support continued mitigation efforts.”

The statement adds that 87 percent of the state faces abnormally dry conditions.

These conditions are not expected to improve during winter.

The former order from the governor was set to expire on December 1.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.