FORECAST: Cold front to arrive on Wednesday afternoon

By Gary Amble
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The next 24 hours will be windy and warm. That will be followed by a sharp drop in temperatures when a strong cold front pushes in Tuesday afternoon. In the meantime, enjoy a wonderful overnight. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s through the night. Winds will gust over 30 mph tonight and Tuesday, sending early afternoon temperatures to near 60 degrees. The front will be dry with the exception of a few possible flurries over northern Missouri. Wednesday will be a bitterly cold day but that will only last a day. Another warmup will send temperatures into the 60s by Friday. The weekend will bring another cold day Saturday. That’ll be followed by a wintery mix, turning to a cold rain during the day Sunday. This will be a wild week with up and down temperatures, so be flexible with your wardrobe!

Expect a sharp drop in temperatures when a strong cold front pushes in Tuesday afternoon.
