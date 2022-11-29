FORECAST: 40s/50s Tuesday, but a cold front is coming

Starting off rather mild on Tuesday morning, with heavy cloud cover and gusty winds. Temperatures only drop to the low and middle 40s, and we anticipate increasing temperatures to the middle and upper 50s by early Tuesday afternoon just ahead of the cold front. But after mid-day, temperatures will fall dramatically.

Rain and snow chances are expected to be minimal, moving through the late afternoon into the mid-evening. Models indicate an opportunity for our northwestern counties to see a mix of rain and snow by mid-afternoon and potentially our extreme southeastern counties by the end of the day. Accumulation is highly unlikely, but don’t be surprised to see flakes flying in the air.

As we move into the overnight, a large cold air mass is forced south from Canada behind the storm system. Temperatures are expected Wednesday morning within the upper teens and lower 20s, with afternoon highs featured in the middle and upper 30s. Wind will lessen, however an occasional gust between 20 and 25 mph out of the north/northwest cannot be ruled out. Luckily, a southerly flow takes a hold of the Central Plains quickly, and by Thursday afternoon we’re back to seasonal temperatures.

Friday’s forecast will yield partly-cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 50s, and then one more plunge of cold air into the weekend. Saturday afternoon, we expect high temperatures within the upper 30s, and by Sunday an area of low pressure will surge from the south. This brings an opportunity for a rain/snow mix during the morning hours on Sunday, but by the afternoon cloud cover will be more common, with temperatures rising to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

