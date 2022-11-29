Aging & Style
Chiefs-Bengals tickets in Cincinnati going as high as $8,000

The Sunday afternoon tilt is a rematch of the AFC Championship Game.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass ahead of...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton, center left, during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single ticket for Sunday’s highly anticipated AFC Championship rematch at Paycor Stadium is getting pricey on the secondary market.

The Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) are on a roll, winning five of their last six games, as they go into their Week 13 matchup with the AFC’s top team, the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2).

Not only is Sunday’s game important for Cincinnati’s playoff hopes, but one would have to imagine the Chiefs come in hoping to get a little payback for last season’s AFC Championship game.

The prices to attend the game reflect the anticipation.

Prices on secondary markets range from as low as $150 a ticket to as high as $8,198 a ticket (as of 1 p.m. Nov. 28).

  • SeatGeek: Cheapest ticket is $154; Most expensive is $8,198
  • Stubhub: Lowest ticket price is $170; Highest price per ticket is $1,080
  • Ticketmaster: Single ticket available for as low as $150; Most expensive is currently $1,112

Sunday’s game at Paycor Stadium kicks off at 4:25 p.m.

