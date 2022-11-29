Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Biden nominates Kate Brubacher to be US Attorney in Kansas

President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and Infrastructure Investment Meeting at the G-20 summit, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that will nominate a former Jackson County, Missouri, prosecuting attorney to be the next U.S. Attorney for Kansas.

Kate Brubacher, a native of North Newton, Kansas, worked in the Jackson County prosecutor’s office from 2016 to August 2022, where she prosecuted homicide cases, helped with a federally-funded restorative justice program and worked on efforts to reduce gun violence.

During her tenure, Brubacher was part of a team that successfully fought for the release of Kevin Strickland, a Kansas City man who served more than 40 years in prison for a triple murder he did not commit.

If the U.S. Senate confirms her nomination, Brubacher would replace Duston Slinkard, who has been acting U.S. attorney for Kansas since Biden was inaugurated in January 2021.

Brubacher is a 2010 graduate of Yale Law School. She also graduated from Yale Divinity School and Stanford University. Before working in Jackson County, she was an associate at the law firm Cooley LLP in New York.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop, R-Wichita, follows a discussion during a...
Ex-majority leader jailed for DUI is leaving Kansas Senate
FILE — Claude N. Chi has been indicted for his role in a conspiracy to kidnap and to use...
Lee’s Summit man accused of conspiring against Cameroon government
QB Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Twitter.
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass ahead of...
Chiefs-Bengals tickets in Cincinnati going as high as $8,000