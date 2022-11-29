Aging & Style
2 in custody after man is fatally shot in KCK on Tuesday afternoon

By Zoe Brown
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has two people in custody after a man was fatally shot this afternoon.

The police department said officers went to the 500 block of N. 64th St. at about 1 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man outside of a residence who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital and ultimately died from his injuries.

The police department said that two people, a man and woman, were taken into custody at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is currently available.

Anyone with information that can assist the authorities in their investigation is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

