10 Heartland CTE programs to each receive $400K in grants
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has awarded grants to several Missouri Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, including 10 in the Heartland.
Each of the 10 schools will receive $400,000 through the Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity (MACCO) Grant.
The grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) and was included in Governor Mike Parson’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget proposal to the General Assembly.
The money is to be used for the following purposes:
- Create new high-demand and emerging programs
- Construct a new area career center building
- Renovate or build an addition to an existing area career center
- Update or expand current CTE programs
- Improve infrastructure for safety and equipment needs
- Upgrade equipment and instructional technology
According to Gov. Parson’s office, the grant requires local education agencies (LEAs) to match 25 percent of the awarded funds.
The following Heartland CTE’s were grant recipients:
- Arcadia Valley Career Center, Ironton
- Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center, Cape Girardeau
- Current River Career Center, Doniphan
- Kennett Career and Technology Center, Kennett
- New Madrid County R-I Technical Skills Center, New Madrid
- Pemiscot County Career and Technology Center, Hayti
- Perryville Area Career and Technology Center, Perryville
- Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center, Poplar Bluff
- Sikeston Career & Technology Center, Sikeston
- UniTec Career Center, Bonne Terre
The full list of CTE’s receiving grant funds can be found here.
