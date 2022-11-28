Aging & Style
Shawnee Co. Sheriff releases photos of Nebraska kidnapping suspect

Aldrick L. Scott
Aldrick L. Scott(Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff has released photos of the man suspected of kidnapping an Omaha woman.

On Monday morning, Nov. 28, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office released photos of Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, the man wanted in connection to a missing Nebraska woman.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Scott is wanted by the Douglas Co., Neb., Sheriff’s Office, in relation to the kidnapping of Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha, Neb.

Cari Allen, 43
Cari Allen, 43(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Scott has ties to Shawnee Co. and his Topeka home was searched last Monday following a 911 call that alleged he killed his girlfriend - Allen. Allen’s Omaha home was also searched that week. Search teams have also scoured locations around Omaha, including Stolley Prairie - near 168th and Blonde St. - just a few blocks away from her home.

Other places searched include an underpass near 169th and W. Dodge Rd. and a landfill in Bennington. On Wednesday, investigators also towed Allen’s car out of her garage and took it to the crime lab as evidence.

However, both Scott and Allen remain missing.

Allen was reported missing on Saturday, Nov. 19, and is described as a white female who stands at 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Scott or Allen, they should call the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office at 402-444-6000 or 911.

