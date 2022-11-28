Report: Chiefs expected to sign veteran running back Melvin Gordon to practice squad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After Clyde Edwards-Helaire was placed on injured reserve last week, the Chiefs activated running back Ronald Jones to fill out the rotation with Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco.

Monday, the Chiefs brought in a veteran face to the running back room.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Melvin Gordon is expected to sign with Kansas City and be added to the practice squad.

Two-time Pro Bowl RB Melvin Gordon is expected to sign with the #Chiefs practice squad, per source.



Released by Denver last week, Gordon should be active soon. Another weapon for the stretch run. pic.twitter.com/LBZ7cK2utG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 28, 2022

Gordon had rushed for 318 yards on 90 carries in 10 games for the Denver Broncos in 2022. He had two rushing touchdowns but also fumbled four times.

Playing in the AFC West has been the story of Gordon’s career. He spent his first five seasons playing for the Chargers (in San Diego and Los Angeles) and was in the middle of his third year with Denver before being released after their 22-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 20.

For his career, Gordon has 6,462 rushing yards and 2,467 receiving yards. He has 55 touchdown scores on the ground and 14 receiving.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.